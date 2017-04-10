Thieves target rural business near Alford

Thieves have stolen a large quantity of items from a business near Alford.
The commercial burglary occurred overnight between April 6-7 at a premises in Hannah, near Alford.
Approx £5,000 worth of timber and tools was stolen, including a blue Blueline flat bed trailer, an air compressor and a nail gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Barnaby Prince on 101, quoting incident number 43 of 7th April.
