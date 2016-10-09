UPDATE 2: Police ‘not looking for anyone else’ after unexplained death in Coningsby

Lincolnshire Police say they are not actively looking for anyone else in relation to the unexplained death of a 38-year-old Coningsby man on Sunday (October 9).

Residents were shocked when police vehicles and personnel descended on a property in Dogdyke Road, close to the RAF base, shortly after 11am on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the force said: “There have been no arrests and nor are we actively looking for anyone in relation to it. It still unexplained as per the original statement.”

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There were a lot of rumours flying around on Sunday and Monday but eveything is quiet now.

“No-one is sure what happened and it was a shock to see so many police about but we just want to get back to normal.

“I didn’t know who lived at the house but I’m told they kept themselves to themselves.”

• If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 157 of October 9.