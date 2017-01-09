UPDATE: Devastated parents of 23-year-old man found dead on side of Lincolnshire road plea for information

The parents of a 23-year-old man found dead by the side of a road near Alford son Saturday are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Chase Tate was found lying next to the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby at 5.05am on Saturday, January 7.

A1104 looking towards Alford taken near the crematoriun

His parents and family, who live locally, are devastated. They have asked we pass on the following message. “Chase’s family would ask that anyone who has information relating to the circumstances of his death contact Lincolnshire Police as soon as possible”

They do not wish to make further comment at this time and ask to be left in peace to grieve.

Sgt Dave Mitchell, the SIO, said: “Chase was a 23 year old, he did not deserve to die. Someone and probably more than one person knows what happened that has led to his death early on Saturday morning.

“I cannot believe anyone wants his death on their conscience. I am very open minded about what has happened, it was dark, Chase has been described as being unsteady on his feet and wearing dark clothing.

“I appeal to anyone who knows anything to come and speak to us. I ask that anyone who had a visitor to their home or work, maybe a delivery or friends or relatives visiting who may have travelled on the A1104 in the area of Ulceby, between 4am and 6am on Saturday morning to call in. Please think if you know anyone who could help us with information, let me decide if this is relevant information.

“My officers are working tirelessly to identify the circumstances which have led to the untimely and very sad death of Chase Tate.”

Chase used the surname Tate, he was formally known as Chase North.

Anyone with thinks they may have information that can help with our investigation is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 54 of 7 January.