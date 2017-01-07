UPDATE: Police investigating after 23-year-old local man is found dead at side of road

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old local man who was found dead by the side of the road this morning, Saturday January 7.

Emergency services were called to the A1104 near Alford at 5.05am this morning (Saturday 7 January) having received a call from a member of the public. A Post Mortem will take place and until that time police are unable to make further comment. Next of kin are aware.

A1104 looking towards Alford taken near the crematoriun

Police continue their investigations on the A1104 and expect the road to open around 3pm today.

PS Dave Mitchell, the SIO, said: “This is a very sad and serious incident. I appeal for anyone who was travelling along the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill or in the locality including the road to and from Alford between 4.15am and 5.30am to get in touch.

“We will be tracing anyone that was in the area, driving, or walking, please call on the 101 number.

“I cannot stress enough that anyone who can help with our enquiries or has information should call.”