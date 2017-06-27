VIDEO: Police investigate violent brawl in Skegness captured on camera

Police are investigating an incident in Skegness that is believed to be connected to a video of a vicious brawl involving a group of men and women that was shared on social media.

The incident took place near the Clock Tower on the corner of South Parade in the early hours of Sunday morning and the video footage, shared to the Skegness Standard on Twitter, at one point shows a man knocked to the ground before being kicked in the head.

They eventually leave the scene, with three of the men followed up the street by a police officer.

Insp Colin Haigh told the Standard: “Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning that we believe relates to the video.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.