VIDEO UPDATE: Police arrest man following violent brawl in Skegness captured on camera

Police arrested a man at the scene of an incident in Skegness that is believed to be connected to a video of a vicious brawl shared on social media.

The incident involving a group of men and women took place outside the LA Cafe near the Clock Tower on Grand Parade in the early hours of Sunday morning and the video footage, shared to the Skegness Standard on Twitter, at one point shows a man knocked to the ground before being kicked in the head.

They eventually leave the scene, with three of the men followed up the street by a police officer.

Police say the incident was reported at 4.16am on Sunday morning and a man in his 20s was ‘was arrested at the scene for a section 4 breach of public order and later released with a caution’.

Insp Colin Haigh told the Standard: “Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning that we believe relates to the video.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 83 of the 25th June.