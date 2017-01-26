VIDEO: Watch dimwit driver caught using mobile phone as tougher penalties are announced

As a change in the law to increase punishments for those using their mobile phone while driving was announced on Tuesday, this dimwit driver was caught on camera doing just that.

He was a filmed by a fellow motorist’s passenger as he drove at high speeds.

Caught in the act

The Government has announced plans to double the penalties for being caught using a phone behind the wheel to six points and a £200 fine in 2017. For people who have been driving for less than two years this could mean a ban for one offence.

Driving while using a mobile phone is considered one of the ‘fatal four’ driving offences, along with speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drink or drug driving.

Chief Inspector Mark Garthwaite is the lead for roads policing within EMOpSS said; “We want to draw attention to the risks drivers are taking by using their mobile phone while driving. What is concerning is that drivers aren’t just making a phone call they are texting and using the internet as well when they should be concentrating on the road. This campaign is about increasing awareness of the tougher new penalties and we’ll be sending messages out on social media throughout the week but officers will also be ticketing motorists who are caught using their mobile phones throughout the EMOpSS region.”

John Siddle, spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said; “The offence of using a mobile phone whilst driving has long been in place yet some drivers feel their call is more important than the safety of other road users. Drivers behaving this way are often in the news when tragedy strikes and families are affected but drivers still believe it will not happen to them until it does. It is hoped that the new penalties, of 6 points and £200, will deter those drivers who put so much at risk. This dedicated campaign across our region will highlight the increase in penalties and in particular the removal of an offer of a course to negate penalty points. New drivers risk having their license revoked.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Roads Policing, Chief Constable Suzette Davenport said: “This week forces will be working to make driving distracted as socially unacceptable as drink driving through enforcing strong deterrents and powerful messages to make people think twice about their driving habits.

“Encouraging results from last year’s campaign against mobile phone use show how effective new tactics and innovative approaches can be. Officers will continue to use intelligence-led tactics to target police activity and resources and catch repeat offenders.

“Forces will be working throughout the year to tackle this behaviour by motorists with national partners and the public.”

You can follow the campaign on social using the following hashtags: #eyesontheroad #mindsontheroad #itcanwait and #dontriskit.