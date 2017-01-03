Criminal damage and burglary on Louth’s industrial estate

Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate has been targeted by criminals twice in the last ten days, according to Louth Police.

PCSO Louise Borman, from the Louth Town Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that a lorry window was smashed at a unit in Bolingbroke Road (incident 89) and three containers were broken into in Belvoir Way (incident 59).

No items were stolen during either of the incidents.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, or see anything suspicious in the area, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number above and the date (January 3).