D-day on charges to use public toilets in Skegness

Visitors could soon have to pay to go to the toilet in Skegness if plans by East Lindsey District Council are agreed.

A report to East Lindsey’s executive board, which meets tomorrow night (Wednesday), is proposing a charge of 20p for 13 of the 24 public toilets across the district, estimated to raise a gross amount of £250k, or 30p raising £375k.

It outlines the findings of the scrutiny panel’s review of public

toilets,

Skegness has five blocks of public toilets in North Parade, Tower Esplanade, Briar Way, Tower Gardens and Lumley Square. The ones in Princes Parade are now closed.

The report states: “It is also recognised that due to the significant increase in the number of visitors to the coast in the summer season, and the requirement of the Blue Flag Award that the importance of beach front toilets should not be underestimated.

”The budget for the provision for public toilets in 2017/18 is £542,800,

and there is an aspiration within the Transformation Programme to

save £200,000pa from this project.”

For those 11 remaining facilities – including Alford, Burgh le Marsh, Spilsby, Ingoldmells and Wainfleet, it is proposed that the Executive Board supports formal discussions with the relevant town and parish councils to

identify opportunities for asset transfer and/or local management.