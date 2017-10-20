Dark Lord of Punk to play at Louth Town Hall

The Dark Lord of Punk himself is making a special stop off in Louth to perform for one night only on Wednesday,November 1.

Hugh Cornwell is one of the UK’s finest songwriting talents and accomplished live performers.

His upcoming acoustic performance will feature songs spanning his entire career from early Stranglers to the current day, including new and never before performed songs from the next studio album ‘Villains’.

He was the original guitarist, singer and main songwriter in the British rock band The Stranglers.

He’s enjoyed massive success with 10 hit albums and 21 top forty singles, etching himself into Europe and the USA’s musical psyche.

Hugh Cornwell will play Louth Town Hall.

The doors will open from 7.30pm, for the first set ready to go live at 8pm.

There will be a quick intermission at 8.45pm, ready for the second set, which will kick off at 9.05pm.

There will also be a signing and a meet and greet session from 10.15pm.

Tickets are £22 (plus booking fee). They are available via: http://www.louthtownhall.co.uk/hugh-cornwell.html.