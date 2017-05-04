Dawn service marks Anzac Day

Residents in Mablethorpe ventured out for an early start last week to commemorate Anzac Day last week (Tuesday, April 25).

The service was held at Mablethorpe War Memorial at 5.20am and marks the 102nd anniversary of the Gallipoli Landings.

On the day of the landings, thousands of young men, far from their homes, stormed the beaches on the Gallipoli Peninsula in what is now Turkey.

Then for eight months, allied troops from all over the world (including the 6th Battalion, The Lincolnshire Regiment) battled harsh conditions and with the Ottoman forces desperately fighting to protect their homeland.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who braved the early start to attend the service.