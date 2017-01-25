Dead porpoise found on beach between Sutton on Sea and Sandilands

A porpoise was found with some of its tail missing after being washed up dead on the beach between Sutton on Sea and Sandilands on Sunday.

Corey Stones,22, from Sutton on Sea, was walking his dog with his girlfriend Emily Atkins when he discovered the body of the porpoise.

He said: “It was about 2pm and we were taking my dog out for a walk on the beach.

“That’s when we saw something washed up on the beach.

“I wasn’t quite sure what it was exactly at first.

“ I took pictures and posted them, to Mablethorpe Photo Album on Facebook.

“It was then that I found out it was a porpoise.

“I later discovered that the authorities had already been informed just prior to finding it myself.”

Mr Stones added that if the porpoise had still been alive, he would not have hesitated to put it back in the sea.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue attended the scene.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “We can confirm that it was a porpoise that was found on the beach when we attended the call on Sunday afternoon.

“We believe the porpoise to be a male and it had a lot of bits missing from its tail.

“We also think that it wasn’t an adult porpoise either.

“This (the tail damage)is the result of scavenger damage.

“We removed the porpoise from the beach so we can do a post mortem.”

Recent reports suggest instances of porpoises and dolphins being found on Lincolnshire beaches seem to be increasing.

The list includes Mola Sunfish and Harbour Porpoises.

A Minke whale body was found on the beach in Mablethorpe last year and a porpoise was also found in Skegness.

In addition, a number of dead sperm whales were found washed up on the beach in Skegness last year.

Various reasons have been put forward including whales coming closer to shore in search of food, only to get disorientated in shallow water.

1 If you need to report a marine animal that is causing concern, you can contact The British Divers Marine Life Rescue, between 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday on 01825 765546.

Or out of hours, they can contacted on: 07787 433412.