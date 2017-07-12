‘Deeply saddening’: More vandalism at Skidbrooke church

Police have slammed vandals who have ‘mindlessly’ subjected St Botolph’s Church in Skidbrooke to vandalism.

The 13th century redundant church, which is Grade I listed, is situated in a very isolated position and has suffered many incidents of criminal damage over the years.

PCSO Billy Spence said: “The church’s atmosphere and reputation for paranormal activity attract hundreds of visitors and the Churches Conservation Trust, who care for the building, welcome the interest in this important piece of national heritage.

“However, why any of those visitors would then want to mindlessly damage the church is bewildering and deeply saddening, and I would urge anyone with information about who is responsible to contact us”.

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• Via the non-emergency number, 101, quoting incident number 129 of June 25.

• Anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

• And, in an emergency, always call 999 immediately.