Defibrillator to be installed at Scamblesby Village Hall

A new piece of life-saving equipment will be unveiled at Scamblesby Village Hall tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm.

The new defibrillator will be attached to the outside of the village hall building for members of the public to use in the case of a medical emergency.

The equipment has been donated by the British Heart Foundation, following hard work and research from Scamblesby Parish Council members.

Specials thanks goes to chairman Mark Garrard, councillor Anthony Statham, and parish clerk Michelle Moss for their efforts.

Scamblesby Parish Council would like to thank the local village hall committee for allowing them to attach the defibrillator to the building.

• Residents are welcome to go along to the village hall at 7.30pm tonight for the presentation.