Delays as cars flip over near Alford and Skegness

Traffic was delayed after two vehicles flipped over in Skegness and Alford on the same day.

Mablethorpe and Alford police posted this image of a vehicle on the A1111 near Hannah just before 8am yesterday.

A tweet reported that luckily there had been no injuries.

Then there was a traffic build-up on Burgh Road near Skegness just after 5pm when a second car turned on its side.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent crews from Skegness and Wainfleet to the scene.

Coast Inspector Colin Haigh called for motorists to be patient while the emergency services did their work,