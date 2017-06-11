Dementia-friendly sports day at Louth’s Meridian Centre

More than 50 participants joined Magna Vitae for ‘The Big Game’ dementia-friendly sports day last month.

The Big Game, held at the Meridian Leisure Centre, offered fun activities and gentle exercise to those living with a life-altering condition.

Participants enjoyed welly-wanging, new-age kurling and egg and spoon races before the awards ceremony, which celebrated a range of achievements - from the biggest smile to the best dressed and event winners.

The afternoon also offered the opportunity for people to meet with support services including Louth & District Hospice, the Dementia Café at the Trinity Centre, Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK, St Barnabas Hospice, and Carers First.

Mark Humphreys, Chief Executive of Magna Vitae, said: “We would like to thank Louth & District Hospice for sponsoring this event today and providing the funding for the programme. The ‘Still Me’ project is making a unique and profound contribution to the lives of local people living with dementia and other life-altering conditions.”

A Trustee from Louth & District Hospice said the hospice is ‘absolutely delighted’ to be working with Magna Vitae to provide specialist events such as the dementia-friendly sports day.

Magna Vitae deliver ‘Still Me’ sessions for people living with life altering conditions every week.

For more information, visit www.magnavitae.org/activity/health/still-me/ or contact Lizzie Atkin on 07917394641 or 01507 613448