Dementia-friendly sports day in Louth next week

A dementia-friendly sports day will take place at the Meridian Leisure Centre next Wednesday (May 17) from 2-4pm.

The day will include many sports for all, including new age kurling, welly wanging, egg and spoon race. There will be trophies, medals, certificates and prizes to be won - including the best dressed award, top teammate award, and the selective hearing award.

There will also be an opportunity to meet representatives from local dementia support services including Carers First, Alzheimer’s Society, the Trinity Centre and Age UK.

The event is part of the ‘Still Me’ project, funded by the Louth and District Hospice and delivered by Magna Vitae.