Fire crews from Mablethorpe, Alford and Skegness attended a derelict building fire in Sutton on Sea yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 4).

The fire was reported at just before 7pm, happening in South Road.

Crews used four main jets, four hose reels, two BA and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

An aerial ladder platform from Boston fire crew was also used in the incident.

Severe fire damage has been left to 40 per cent of the building.

The cause is currently still under investigation and fire crews will be re-inspecting the incident later today (Wednesday).

The Alford and Mablethorpe Policing Team also attended the fire and said they believed it to be a deliberate act.

Police are now trying to trace a male aged approximately 16-years-old, who was seen wearing a grey hooded top and another male aged around 11 who was seen wearing a blue waterproof coat and baseball cap.

Both of whom were near to the property moments prior to the fire being started.

If you have any information, please contact Lincolnshire Police on their 101 number, quoting incident number 395 of July 4.