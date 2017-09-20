Developer says homes in Sutton on Sea will be completed in 2018

Housing developers who are heading up plans for a number of homes currently unfinished in Sutton on Sea, have said that work will be completed on site in 2018.

Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, Councillor Tony Mee recently called out to developers of Kier Homes after residents in Sutton on Sea kept asking the town council for updates on the project.

“I decided to speak to Kier Homes developers to try and find out when the Alford Road homes would be completed,” Mayor Mee said.

“They have been lying empty, almost complete, for many years now and I felt it was time to try and take action for the residents.”

There are currently around 12 homes practically complete on the site - but have been standing unfinished for nearly nine years.

Permission was originally granted for over 100 new homes to be situated on this site by East Lindsey District Council in 2006.

The initial application was submitted by Bourn Homes - but they soon pulled out and the build was then taken on by Kier Homes.

Building work quickly began, but due to the recession which hit hard in 2008, the work stopped.

“It was understandable for the work to stop at the time,” Councillor Mee said.

“But, now I feel it’s time for the work to be finished - they said to me they will be complete in 2018, and I really hope for the residents sake that they keep their promise.”

“It will be a big benefit for the town to have these homes finished.”

He also added that he hopes the developers might soon inform everyone on their intended start date.

A Kier spokesperson said: “There are several plots built to an advanced stage, and work will begin to complete these homes towards the end of this year.

“Accordingly, we are currently tidying up the site and making it secure before we start.”

When the Leader asked Kier Homes for a start date they declined to answer and reiterated that the houses currently on the site will be completed in 2018.