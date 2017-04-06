Developers defend plans for hundreds of houses in Legbourne Road, Louth

Developers behind two applications that could see hundreds of new homes built on the outskirts of Louth have hit back at opposition to their proposals, and insisted the plans will benefit the town.

An application for 280 homes on land north-east of Legbourne Road has been submitted jointly by Cyden Homes and AR & MA Pridgeon.

Plans for 89 homes on land to the south-west of the same road have also been submitted to East Lindsey District Council by Dieter Nelson Planning Consultancy.

The two latest applications follow a separate bid for 55 homes, adjacent to the proposed Dieter Nelson site, that was granted approval by ELDC in November. The Cyden Homes application has attracted a handful of objections from neighbouring properties.

The Dieter Nelson application was opposed by Louth Town Council at their meeting last Tuesday on the grounds of potential surface water issues, traffic concerns, housing supply numbers, and the impact on the landscape.

However, both applicants have defended their plans, saying that they comply with the district council’s proposed allocation for housing in its draft Local Plan.

A spokesman from Cyden Homes said: “The proposal is for high quality new housing, including affordable housing, with a mix of sizes.

“The site is being brought forward for development now in support of the council’s positive strategy for new development at Louth and will help to demonstrate that sufficient sites are available to meet the council’s requirements.

“The Transport Assessment which forms part of the planning application has assessed the traffic impacts associated with both the proposal and other ‘committed developments’, including the two sites to the west of Legbourne Road.

“This and other impacts have been taken into account as part of the council’s Local Plan process and will be mitigated through each development, including this proposal by Cyden Homes.”

With regards to the 89-home application, a Dieter Nelson spokesman insisted that the proposal would bring economic benefits to the area.

He said: “(This) is a self contained site set in established boundaries to mitigate the visual impact of the scheme.

“The application is accompanied by a suite of technical documents including highway, ecology and drainage reports to demonstrate that the scheme will be acceptable in all planning terms and mitigate any detrimental impact upon residents and the towns infrastructure.

“The scheme will provide much needed sustainable housing along with community benefits, including the provision of affordable housing ‘pepper-potted’ throughout the site.

“The proposal for new housing will create short term economic benefits in the form of construction jobs, and in the longer term the additional residents will help to support the local economy, such as sustaining Louth’s town centre and supporting new businesses on the industrial estate.”

As reported last week, Legbourne Road was previously subject to a huge 970-home application - known as the ‘Southern Gateway’ scheme - by Gladman Developments and AR & MA Pridgeon, which was refused on appeal two years ago following a fervent campaign by town councillors and residents.

