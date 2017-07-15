Diamond award for top slimmer

A Louth super slimmer has been named ‘Diamond Member of the Year’ for the secondtime after continuing to set a sparkling example of long-term weight loss.

Kathy Hart, 65, is a member of the Meridian Leisure Centre Slimming World group and lost 2st 9lbs to reach her target in June 2012.

Impressively, she has kept the weight off ever since.

Now Kathy has been named the group’s Diamond Member 2017, a title that is awarded to the group’s most inspirational member.

Kathy decided to join Slimming World after visiting her GP, who asked her to lose a significant amount of weight.

She said: “Having multiple sclerosis meant I had a number of medications to take. Since reaching my optimum weight, I have been able to reduce the dosage of my medications and my wellbeing has improved greatly.

“When I first came to the group I found it hard to believe I’d ever reach my target weight because I’d tried so many other diets before and they’d never worked for me.

“I needed to completely change my lifestyle and that’s exactly what Slimming World has taught me to do. Plus, I’ve received so much support from my wonderful Slimming World group.”

Kathy added: “I’ve made so many friends and introduced others, that now I can’t imagine not going to the group each week. They’re like a family to me now.

“Everyone inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it’s my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that I was shown.”

Jane Rylands-Bolton, who runs the group, says: “I’m so proud of Kathy and the inspirational way in which she’s maintained her weight loss. It’s always great for new members to meet her and see just what’s possible.”

To find out more, call Jane on 01673838071 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk