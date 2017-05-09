Digitial marketing award win for Tilletts in Louth

Women’s clothing store Tilletts in Louth has been awarded with a European Digital Marketing Award .

Melanie Tillett and her daughters Grace and Nancy, who run the business recently picked up the award at the Business Excellence Forum and Awards ceremony that was held in Harrogate.

The award was presented for Best Marketing Campaign for their Black Friday promotion.

Nancy Tillett said they were over the moon with the win, even if a bit shocked when it was announced.

She added: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won the award.

“It’s great to have been selected and have our campaign recognised in this way.”

Melanie, started the business to fill a gap in the market for women’s clothes and also have a shop in Cleethorpes.

She said: “The campaign was amazing. I’m so proud of my daughters.

“We’re a team and we’ve got a huge team supporting us.”

Tilletts are now waiting to see if they pick up another award this month, as they have been nominated in the Small Business of the Year Award in the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards 2017.

For more information about the business, find them on Twitter: @TeamTillett, or search for them on Facebook: facbook.com/TillettsClothing.