Discarded cigarette causes fire in Sutton on Sea

A fence was accidentally set on fire in Sutton on Sea yesterday evening (Sunday) due to the careless disposal of ‘smoking materials’.
The incident took place in Cades Field Road at around 6.45pm.
It was extinguished using one hose reel.
A fence was accidentally set on fire in Sutton on Sea yesterday evening (Sunday) due to the careless disposal of ‘smoking materials’.
The incident took place in Cades Field Road at around 6.45pm.
It was extinguished using one hose reel.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.