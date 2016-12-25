District Council: ‘Check green bin collection dates’

East Lindsey District Council is reminding residents to check their bin collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year period, as there will be changes in collection day for some homes.

Residents can check their details online at www. e-lindsey.gov.uk/recycling, or by calling 01507 601111.

Residents who subscribe to ELDC’s Green Waste Service can also put their Christmas tree out for collection.

Trees should be left next to your green bin on your first green waste collection day after Christmas. (One real tree per household, up to a maximum height of six feet and ten inch trunk diameter).