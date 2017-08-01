Dog found in Jubilee Crescent, Louth

Have your say

East Lindsey District Council is searching for the owner of a dog found in Jubilee Crescent in Louth - or for anyone who can offer the pooch a new home.

The female cross-breed was found wandering around Jubilee Crescent, Louth, earlier today.

She was not wearing a collar, and is chipped - however, she is not registered.

If you know who she belongs to, or are able to offer her a new home, please call on 01507 60111 (quoting reference: EHDS/06456/17).