Dog groomers anniversary event in Louth

Becky Bates of Bella’s Grooming and Pet Food is hosting a celebration open day to mark her first year in the premises based at Newmarket, Louth on April 29 from 10am-5pm.

Join Becky for cake a glass of fizz or a cuppa to welcome the business’ first birthday.

Come along with your dog between 1pm-5pm where you can have a professional photograph taken together.

Dog trainer Tony Bryson will also be on hand throughout the day to answer all your training queries.

Plus there will be free pet samples and discounts off certain brands on the day.

Becky is also raising funds for The Ark in North Somercotes.