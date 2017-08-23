Don’t let time tick on –renew your explosives licence now!

With the renewal deadline fast approaching, Lincolnshire Trading Standards is reminding those businesses who are yet to reapply for their explosives licence to do so now.

Businesses have until Monday September 4 to submit their application in order to ensure they receive their new licence in time for the start of October.

Alexandra Connell, senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, says:

“With just over one week left to go until the deadline, we’re really urging businesses to get their renewal application completed.

“Reminders were sent to all current licence holders back in July and we’ve seen a steady stream of businesses submitting their applications since then, however, there are still many who are yet to renew.

“Those who miss the deadline risk a delay in receiving their new licence, as well as potentially incurring extra costs, as applications received after 4 September will be treated as new licences rather than renewals.

“We’re urging businesses to avoid this situation and submit their renewal applications now. Everything can be done quickly and easily online. Just go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards.”

For help or advice with an application, email the Lincolnshire Trading Standards team at TradingStandards@lincolnshire.gov.uk.