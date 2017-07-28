Donation adds up to fun for Huttoft schoolchildren

Primary school children in Huttoft have been having fun while learning, thanks to a donation that has funded vital new science and maths equipment.

Lincolnshire law firm, Wilkin Chapman solicitors presented staff at Huttoft Primary School with £300, which has been spent on sensory play equipment, animal tracks, bug sets and mini outdoor sculptures – all related to pupils’ science and maths investigations.

I love my new outdoor toy. I’ve been finding it in the sand and soil! Dinosaurs lived a long time ago Will, aged three

Head teacher Alison Hurrell said the children had already benefitted: “Thank you so much for enabling our nursery children to have all these new science-based activities! They are fantastic and we can really develop fine motor skills, observation, language and hands-on learning now.

“Already we have seen children handling and talking about their new sensory experiences using words like ‘rough’, ‘itchy’, ‘smooth’ and shiny. As well as the practical toys we have been able to buy some ‘Story Sacks’, which include resources for hands-on experiences, soft toy characters and large size copies of the story. The children get so excited with these! Thank you to everyone at Wilkin Chapman.”

The children have certainly seemed to enjoy the new equipment too. Will, aged three, said: “I love my new outdoor toy. I’ve been finding it in the sand and soil! Dinosaurs lived a long time ago.”

“The bubble machine is my favourite toy. I saw bubbles and blew them myself. I blew them everywhere, they even landed on my shoe,” added Charlie, aged four.

Rupert Houltby, partner from Wilkin Chapman based in Alford said: “Supporting the local communities close to our offices remains a high priority for Wilkin Chapman. I

“It’s fantastic to be given the opportunity to present this cheque at the school so that we can see the excitement surrounding our support. We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing the children benefit from their project and it is our pleasure to be able to help.”