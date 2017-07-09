Donington on Bain Primary performance

There was another large turnout of family and friends at Donington on Bain Primary School to enjoy the latest performance by BOOM, the after school performance club.

‘A Catwalk of Curiosities and Cardboard’ was a project based on recycling, reinventing and reusing, which featured costumes and props made out of everyday rubbish.

Janey Glover, who runs the club, encouraged young designers to create dresses, hats etc out of recycled materials - rubbish bags, newspapers, carton, boxes and much more.

The show was amazing and proved a fantastic finale for year six too.