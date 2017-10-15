Donington on Bain pupils undergo cycling training

Pupils at Donington on Bain Primary School have recently taken part in the national bikeability cycle training.
This scheme aims to encourage more children to learn how to use a bicycle.
It also takes time to teach them how to be safe and confident when biking on the local roads.
The children have really enjoyed their experience and had some beautiful weather whilst they have been out cycling, developing their skills.
