Doulton Court Care Home in Sutton on Sea marks 30 years

Doulton Court Care Home in Sutton on Sea had double the reason to celebrate following their 30th anniversary and a number of staff members receiving long service awards.

Residents of the care home enjoyed entertainment and cream cakes in the morning and in the afternoon were joined by staff, relatives and friends for the formal celebration of long service awards for a number of their staff members.

There was also a tombola and raffle, followed by a buffet and drinks.

Manager of Doulton Court Care Home in Sutton on Sea, Joyce Turner thanked everyone for joining their celebrations and paid tribute to the number of long serving colleagues.

A third of the current staff have now been at the home for over 10 years, with three of those having served 20 years, which Ms Turner said was remarkable in an industry where staff turnover is usually high.

She told those present that there was good reason to celebrate this milestone.

“At 30 years old, Doulton Court is going from strength to strength,” Ms Turner said.

“We currently have full occupancy, a growing reputation for quality care, a recent positive CQC inspection and a full team of skilled and committed nurses.”

She also announced further investment in the home of over £120,000 by its owners, Four Seasons Health Care, to continue improving the environment for residents by upgrading fire safety and providing new windows.

Those staff celebrating long service milestones this year were carer Judy Hobson, 10 years, nurse Jeanette Noveno, 10 years, night carer Julie Carver, 15 years, senior carer Nichola Needham, 15 years, and deputy manager Jane Mitchell, 20 years.

Ms Turner added: “Fortunately many of the staff from when I started five-year-go are still here today and I feel incredibly fortunate to have such a loyal and supportive team, including a full complement of highly skilled and committed nurses.

“When I first started at Doulton Court, I was impressed mostly by the “feel” of the home, in that the staff showed a warmth and friendliness that was palpable.

“I still feel that warmth when I enter the home today, and visitors to the home tell me they feel the same.

“Also I feel really proud to be the manager of such a lovely home as it reaches this milestone.

“So at this opportunity, I would like to say a massive thank you to the staff, residents and relatives for their continued support.”