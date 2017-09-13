‘Drug driver’ arrested after three-vehicle collision in Louth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs following a three-vehicle collision on the A16 in Louth this afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after the collision occurred at around 3.40pm.

There have been no reports of any injuries, although the ambulance service did attend the scene.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that nobody had been trapped in any vehicles, and the crew used small tools to make vehicles safe.

In the last fifteen minutes, a police spokesman told the Leader: “One man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.”

No further update is expected this evening, while the investigation continues.

Traffic is currently (5pm) being diverted away from the area while the recovery operation takes place.

