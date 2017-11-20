Drugs warrant executed in Mablethorpe

The Mablethorpe Policing Team have been out executing a drugs warrant at an address in the town this morning (Monday, November 20).

Police Inspector for the Lincolnshire Coast, Matthew Bennison said that the warrant was undertaken after information had been received and was acted upon.

He added that no items were removed from the property and no arrests had been made on this occasion.

“Raids are on-going in Mablethorpe to tackle the drugs issue in the town following complaints from residents,” Inspector Bennison told the Leader.”

Two other raids have been executed in the area over the last few months, the first being undertaken in in July and the second taking place in September.