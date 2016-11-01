Dutch to be given ‘pass’ to explore coast from Mablethorpe to Skegness

Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea will feature on a new international travel tool that aims to attract more Dutch visitors to the area.

The National Coastal Tourism Academy has been awarded funding from VisitEngland’s Discover England Fund to trial a Coastal Pass for the east coast of England and East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) is a project partner.

The Pass, which will be accessible via www.visiteastlincolnshire.com from mid-January next year, will allow holidaymakers to create their own activities by watching interactive videos and condense the marketing and booking process into one, simplified procedure.

It will showcase the beauty of England’s east coast; extending from the port of Hull through to Harwich.

Alison Macdonald, ELDC’s tourism and marketing manager, said: “This presents an excellent opportunity for East Lincolnshire to target and encourage Dutch visitors to visit and explore our part of the coast and we are delighted to be a partner in this project.”