Easter bonnet contest is eggciting in Sutton on Sea

The Meridale Centre in Sutton on Sea played host to an Easter bonnet competition recently.

Run alongside the Sutton on Sea Gardening Group, residents tried their hand at making a display of beautiful Easter bonnets.

The top three, as chosen by judges Joyce Taylor, Mayor of the town and Councillor Tony Howard won a prize.

The lucky winners were Morgan Sanson,11, in first place, Steve Candy took second place and Sue Neville, with dog Holly came in third.

First place winner Morgan had come down to Sutton for the holidays to visit her grandmother Terri Sanson.

She said: “I’m really happy, I didn’t think I would win, but it was very exciting.

“The bonnet I made was an original design, fairy lights included and took around two days to make.”

Grandmother Terri said she was very proud of her grandaughter’s win at The Meridale.

There was also a prize-winning card game played on the day, as well as an Easter poster competition.