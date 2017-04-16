Easter disco in Louth at The Messy Church

The Messy Church at The Trinty Hall in Louth is holding a fund raising Easter disco on Friday, April 21.

It will take place from 5.30-8pm.

Tickets are £3 per child and must be accompanied by an adult.

Price includes a drink and a hot snack for the children.

On the night there will be games, an Easter egg hunt (including find the golden egg) and prizes to be won.

Plus there will be a prize bingo at just 50p per ticket.

Also there will be a teddy tombola.

Hot and cold drinks and snacks will be on sale during the event.

For further information and to buy tickets to attend the disco, please contact Kate on 07447 478048.

Or you can also call Laura on: 07955 611648.