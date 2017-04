Children at Binbrook Primary School let Easter go to their heads last week.

They took part in an Easter hat competition, organised by the Friends of School.

One girl and one boy from each year were picked as winners, with each being awarded with Easter egg prizes at the end of term assembly, watched by parents and friends.

The event also raised £152 for Friends of School funds through a raffle and refreshments.

The previous evening, a very successful Easter bingo had been held.