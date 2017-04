There will be lots of attractions for all the family over the Easter weekend at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway when it will be holding a special three-day ‘Eggstravaganza’ from Saturday, April 15- Monday, April 17.

Included will be an Easter egg hunt, free chocolate and and Easter bonnet contest.

For more info, see: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.