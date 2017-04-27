Easter market in Alford was a ‘resounding success’

Organisers of this year’s Alford Craft Market’s two-day Easter market has hailed the event ‘a resounding success’.

Chairman Priscilla McGirr said that the event was made up of 19 stalls. This included five new craftsmen and women displaying their high quality

wares.

Banjo Bob provided entertainment and there was also an egg decorating workshop for children and there was a selection of the most delicious cakes from the Corn Exchange Cafe.

“The extremely clement weather made the event one of the best we can remember in recent times,” Ms McGirr said.