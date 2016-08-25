GCSE RESULTS: Consistent success at John Spendluffe Technical College

John Spendluffe Technical College, Alford, has enjoyed consistent success on GCSE Results Day (Thursday), and once again this summer’s results are a cause for celebration.

Schools will need to wait for a confirmed Progress 8 measure from national results, however, using past national performance it is clear that John Spendluffe will be comfortably above the national average, as well as the floor target.

GCSE RESULTS: John Spendluffe Technical College.

Headteacher, Steve Beverley, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to our students on their results.

“They should be proud of their achievements, as I certainly am. I wish them every success for the future.”

Behind these excellent overall figures there were numerous individual outstanding achievements, including the following students who secured the top GCSE grades among their A*-C passes: Giedre Vingelyte (10 GCSEs including 7 at A*-A), Ben Farmer (11 GCSEs all at A*-B), Jack Collier (11 GCSEs with 9 at A*-B), Stacey McArthur (11 GCSEs including 8 at A*-B), and Toni McCreary (11 GCSEs including 7 at A*B).