GCSE RESULTS: Consistent success at John Spendluffe Technical College

John Spendluffe Technical College, Alford, has enjoyed consistent success on GCSE Results Day (Thursday), and once again this summer’s results are a cause for celebration.
Schools will need to wait for a confirmed Progress 8 measure from national results, however, using past national performance it is clear that John Spendluffe will be comfortably above the national average, as well as the floor target.
Headteacher, Steve Beverley, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to our students on their results.
“They should be proud of their achievements, as I certainly am. I wish them every success for the future.”
Behind these excellent overall figures there were numerous individual outstanding achievements, including the following students who secured the top GCSE grades among their A*-C passes: Giedre Vingelyte (10 GCSEs including 7 at A*-A), Ben Farmer (11 GCSEs all at A*-B), Jack Collier (11 GCSEs with 9 at A*-B), Stacey McArthur (11 GCSEs including 8 at A*-B), and Toni McCreary (11 GCSEs including 7 at A*B).
