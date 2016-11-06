ELDC grant support for ‘micro businesses’

East Lindsey District Council is introducing a new grant to support local businesses.

The Micro Business Grant will be available from September next year to help small businesses of up to nine employees.

The grant can fund activities such as staff development, digital sales, marketing activity, business planning and accessing new markets and will cover 50 per cent of the total project costs up to a maximum of £3,000.

Portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy, Coun Adam Grist said: “This new fund is about supporting new start-up businesses to grow and develop.

“It’s important we continue to support local businesses which help to boost the economy of East Lindsey.”

To learn more about the grant, or to apply, please contact the Economic Development Team on 01507 601111 or visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mbg

Meanwhile, the district council is seeking feedback on the services that it provides, in its annual residents’ survey.

The survey asks for views on a range of topics including local services and what East Lindsey is like as a place to live, work, and do business.

The council says that feedback will help shape the future provision of services.

ELDC leader, Coun Craig Leyland, said: “The council is committed to providing the best possible services with the budget that it has available.

“I’d encourage all residents to spare five minutes to complete the survey.”

The survey is available online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultation, and hard copies are available at the district council’s Customer Access Points.

• The consultation will close on November 30.