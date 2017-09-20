ELDC leader to ‘go live’ tonight about Louth Cattle Market

Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Craig Leyland, and Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, will make a live broadcast on Facebook tonight (Wednesday) in regard to the future of Louth’s Cattle Market.

The ‘Facebook Live’ broadcast will begin at 8pm on the District Council’s official page.

Earlier today, and ELDC spokesman said: “Tune in to hear their initial views following the public consultation.”

Visit www.facebook.com/eastlindseydistrictcouncil to find out more, and watch the broadcast this evening.