ELDC progresses with plans for multi-user path between Tetney Lock, Louth and Bardney

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) has taken a step forward towards the delivery of a new multi-user path (MUP) through East Lincolnshire, linking Tetney Lock via Louth, Wragby, Bardney, Horncastle and Woodhall Spa.

Last week, ELDC commissioned Sustrans to carry out a feasibility study and business case development.

The multi-user path would extend from the East Lindsey coastline along the route of the former Louth Navigation Canal, and then connect with the existing Water Railway multi-user path at Bardney providing access for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians and disabled users.

The proposal is one element of the East Lindsey Economic Action Plan, which ELDC claims has the potential “to create multiple economic, social and environmental opportunities for local residents/businesses and visitors to the area”.

A consultation on the plan is seeking views, ideas and local knowledge from all residents including cyclists, horse riding groups and other potential users.

This will help Sustrans and ELDC to get a better understanding of people’s transport needs from Tetney Lock via Louth, Wragby, Bardney, Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and linking up to the Water Rail Way Cycle path.

The survey will close on January 31, 2017.

• To complete the questionnaire, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultation.