Elite Academy of Dance students in Louth pass recent exams with flying colours

Student at Lisa Meanwell’s Elite Academy of Dance have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in their summer exams. The exams took place in July, but results were only sent back last month.

Students as young as four took part in ballet, acrobatic dance, street dance and cheer leading, and youngster Ellie Barnes received the highest mark in the school with an impressive 93 per cent.

Principal, Lisa Meanwell, said:”I’m so proud of all our students. As always, they did fantastic”.

Lisa would also like to thank Hannah White and Michelle Scott who covered for her during maternity leave.

