Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund charity evening raises over £1,000

The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund held its annual charity evening to raise funds for the Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Now in its 18th year since formation, founder Ruth and Tony Knowles from Sutton on Sea started the fund in memory of their daughter, Emma-Jayne who died from a brain tumour just days before her 22nd birthday.

Lending a helping hand to raise extra funds was Jerry and Julie Booth, presenting the money to Ruth and Tony.

The couple also wanted to help raise funds for the unit at Hull Royal that treated her and over the years and have raised thousands, buying vital equipment to benefit other patients.

The annual charity evening was held at Sutton Social Club, which included a raffle, mini auction and a number of local artists that performed on the night.

The final total raised from the event was £1,121.

Ruth Knowles said that both her and Tony were really pleased with the final total raised on the night.

“We would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along on the night to help raise money for the fund,” Ruth said.

“Plus we must thank the artists that gave up their time to perform at our event.”

As an added extra, Sutton on Sea couple Jerry and Julie Booth, presented a further cheque of £326 that has been raised through a series of car boot sales.

Jerry went to school with Emma-Jayne and wanted to play a part in raising some funds for the cause.

Ruth added that it was a lovely surprise to receive some extra money for the memorial fund.

The annual Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund bikeathon will be taking place on Sunday, July 23, with 12 and 30-mile cycle routes on offer, as well as a fun walk and 10K country run.

It kicks off at 11am and will be held at The Splash in Little Cawthorpe, near Louth.