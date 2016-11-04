Emma Jayne Memorial Fund presents over £6,000 to Hull Royal Infirmary’s Neurosurgical Unit

A group from the Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund headed down to Hull Royal Infirmary to present the Neurosurgical Unit with a cheque for over £6,000.

Fund founders Ruth and Tony Knowles (BEM) took a party of 19 to Hull Royal Infirmary’s Neurosurgical Unit recently to present their latest cheque of £6,539.60.

This money has been raised thanks to previous events including their annual charity evening at Sutton on Sea Social Club, the Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon at Little Cawthorpe near Louth, and other private donations.

From the cash presented, it will be used to purchase microneuro instruments for the unit.

Ruth Knowles said: “We all had a wonderful day going down to see everyone at the neurosurgical unit at Hull Royal Infirmary, it is something we like to do every year.

“We also always like to take a group with us who have us with our fundraising, so they can see first hand where the money from the fund goes.

“A lot of the people that came with us on the day couldn’t believe just how many instruments and pieces of equipment the money has funded over the years.”

Over the 17 years the fund has been going, the Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund has raised a staggering £149,615.24.

Ruth and Tony are now on track for the fund to have raised £150,000 over the next year.

The fund was set up the Sutton on Sea couple after their daughter Emma-Jayne died of a brain tumour just a few days before her 22nd birthday and Christmas.

Hull’s Neurosurgical unit surgeons did all they could for Emma-Jayne, so as a thank you Tony and Ruth have been raising funds for this specific department ever since.

The equipment they have bought over the years has helped to save money lives.

The couple even have a room named after them at Hull Royal Infirmary as an ever-lasting thank you for their fundraising efforts.

The fund’s annual Charity Evening is next year set to take place on April 22 at Sutton on Sea Social Club. The bikeathon date is also set for 2017 and will be happening on July 23.