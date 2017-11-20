Employee ‘stole over £200,000’ from bank in Louth

A bank worker from Grimsby has appeared in court accused of stealing over £200,000 from the Halifax in Louth.

Alison Todd, 54, of Tyler Avenue, Grimsby, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).

The court heard Todd faces three charges of theft by an employee.

It is alleged Todd stole £92,000 from Halifax PLC at Cornmarket, Louth, between April 2016 and August 2016.

On the same dates it is alleged Todd stole £105,020 from the same bank.

Todd is also accused of stealing £36,999 from the same bank on July 13 last year.

No pleas were entered, and District Judge Peter Veits adjourned the case until December 18 when Todd will appear Lincoln Crown Court.

Todd was granted bail on condition that she does not contact anyone at Halifax PLC or Lloyds Banking Group.