Enjoy fairytale story of class Cinderella

Pantomime season is upon us and there is still time to go and see a classic at the Theatre Royal in Lincoln.

It tells the story of a young woman going to a royal ball, dances with a handsome prince, loses her glass slipper and then the search is on to return it to her - You’ve guessed it, it’s the story of Cinderella.

But there are a few obstacles along her way, including her stepmother and stepsisters.

Will she get her happily ever after? Why not find out.

Tickets for the classic tale of Cinerella are still on sale up until Sunday, January 8, 2017.

There are two shows on per day.

The performance even includes reality star and singer Kerry Katona, who plays the fairy godmother.

For ticket prices and bookings, please visit their official website: http://www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.