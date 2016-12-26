Enterprise Open Day in Louth

The Fairfield Enterprise Centre in Louth is inviting budding entrepreneurs and businesses to an open day on Thursday, January 12, between 10am and 4pm.

The Centre, managed by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC), has a range of offices and workshops available and there will be guided tours around the building at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Special offers, refreshments and goodie bags will be available on the day – along with a deal offering 20 per cent off meeting rooms.

Call ELDC on 01507 601111 for further information.