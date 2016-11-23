East and West ‘unite’ in Wolds tourism bid

East and West Lindsey District Councils are to join forces in a bold new bid to promote the Lincolnshire Wolds as a major tourist destination.

For many years, East Lindsey and West Lindsey have often launched their own tourism initiatives - along with separate projects from North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire councils.

But a new tourism scheme will be launched tomorrow (Thursday), primarily based on a collaboration between East and West Lindsey councils and local businesses.

Among other things, it will feature a new website, promoting the entire Wolds area.

More details will also be revealed of a joint council ‘Wolds Destination Plan’.

An ELDC spokesman said: “The plan aims to maximise the ‘untapped potential’ of the Lincolnshire Wolds as a visitor destination, setting out a programme of actions that seek to develop the visitor offer in the Lincolnshire Wolds and further promote what the area has to offer. “

Tomorrow’s launch takes place at the Admiral Rodney Hotel in Horncastle.

Key personnel from the councils - along with local tourism businesses - will be in attendance.

Coun Adam Grist, portfolio holder for rural market towns at ELDC, said he believed the joint approach was long overdue.

He revealed that after taking office, he was ‘staggered’ to discover the various councils worked independently of each other when it came to promoting the Wolds.

Speaking at a meeting of Horncastle Town Council, Coun Grist also admitted much of the publicity aimed at attracting tourism was geared to coastal resorts like Skegness and Mablethorpe.

He said that as a result, the Wolds was often overlooked.

He said: “I think it is fair to say that people staying in places like Skegness have often looked at the Wolds as a day out.

“What we planning aims to promote the Wolds area as a tourist destination in its own right.

“It (the Wolds) has a lot to offer and there is no reason why people can’t base themselves here - and enjoy the whole area.”

Coun Grist said the new website - along with a regional and national advertising campaign - would form a key part of the promotion.

However, he revealed councils were also discussing a number of other initiatives, including opening up new cycle tracks and footpaths designed to link different areas.

For example, Coun Grist said he favoured extending the Spa Trail - a cycle/footpath which runs from Woodhall Spa to Horncastle.

He believes the trail could be extended across the Wolds to Louth, then along the Louth Canal to link up with the national coastal path in North East Lincolnshire.

He admitted funding for major projects was an issue, but said a combined approach from councils would present a ‘powerful argument.’

• A full report from the launch will appear next week.